Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 21,673 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 0.5% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the second quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.