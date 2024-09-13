Morningstar Investment Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 377 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,225,987,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,835,737,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,651,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,181,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,462 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 43.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,141,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,488,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,330,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,044,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.51 and a 52 week high of $185.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

