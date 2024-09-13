Mullen Automotive Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, September 16th.
Mullen Automotive Trading Down 20.8 %
Mullen Automotive stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,282,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,881,683. Mullen Automotive has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mullen Automotive Company Profile
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Automotive
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.