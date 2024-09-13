Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO) Trading Up 0.1%

Murano Global Investments Plc (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.28 and last traded at $7.01. 3,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 49,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Murano Global Investments Stock Up 30.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Murano Global Investments Company Profile

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

