Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $55.90

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 55.90 ($0.73) and traded as low as GBX 53.50 ($0.70). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 53.90 ($0.70), with a volume of 100,135 shares.

Naked Wines Trading Up 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £39.22 million, a PE ratio of -189.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jack Pailing sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68), for a total value of £119,600 ($156,401.20). 15.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

