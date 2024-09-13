Nano (XNO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.52 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Nano has traded up 14% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001559 BTC on exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $125.81 million and $1.52 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,559.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $335.97 or 0.00554883 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00009490 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.76 or 0.00106956 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.04 or 0.00282478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00031183 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00033850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00081173 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

