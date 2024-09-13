NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB) Short Interest Up 125.0% in August

NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASB Financial Stock Performance

NASB Financial stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.98. 429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.22. NASB Financial has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $37.40.

Get NASB Financial alerts:

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. NASB Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter.

NASB Financial Dividend Announcement

About NASB Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NASB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

(Get Free Report)

NASB Financial, Inc operates as a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also mortgages and refinancing products, including conventional, veterans administration, federal housing administration, jumbo, and IRA residential real-estate loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NASB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NASB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.