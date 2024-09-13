National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Given New $45.00 Price Target at UBS Group

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.58. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $53.58.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $329.47 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 15.36%.

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $828,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,879.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,680,000 after purchasing an additional 40,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after purchasing an additional 10,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 13.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,337,000 after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

