National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,309,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516,023 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.29% of National Grid worth $131,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.13 and a one year high of $73.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Featured Articles

