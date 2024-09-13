National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Trading 7% Higher

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.18 and last traded at $11.11. Approximately 552,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,459,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EYE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Vision from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on National Vision from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

National Vision Stock Up 4.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $854.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. National Vision had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Vision by 44.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in National Vision by 1.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 10.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

