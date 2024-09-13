Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NATR

Nature’s Sunshine Products Price Performance

Shares of NATR stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $110.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.