Navdeep Kaur Gill Sells 18,900 Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Stock

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2024

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UNGet Free Report) Director Navdeep Kaur Gill sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total value of C$168,123.06.

Extendicare Inc has a 12 month low of C$6.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.90.

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

