Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 26th

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.
Navigator Global Investments Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.
Navigator Global Investments Company Profile
