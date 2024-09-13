Navigator Global Investments Limited (NGI) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.04 on September 26th

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

Navigator Global Investments Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Navigator Global Investments Company Profile

HFA Holdings Limited operates as a fund management company in Australia. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers open-ended products and structured products to retail, wholesale, and institutional investors. HFA Holdings is based in Sydney, Australia.

