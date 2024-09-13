NEAR Protocol (NEAR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $210.61 Million

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.29 or 0.00007207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and approximately $210.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00041427 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,096,694 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,132,856 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,210,098,284 with 1,128,964,323 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 4.2157945 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 445 active market(s) with $225,055,139.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

