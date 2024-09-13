Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Down 1.6%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $663.02 and last traded at $663.03. Approximately 405,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,760,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $673.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Get Netflix alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $659.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.58. The firm has a market cap of $294.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.92, for a total transaction of $17,073,388.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,878.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,048 shares of company stock worth $99,493,359 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.