NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL) Shares Down 1%

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:NETL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.56 and last traded at $26.84. Approximately 1,666 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 11,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.12.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.97.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th.

NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The fundamental Income Net Lease Real Estate ETF (NETL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index that provides current income by investing in net lease US real estate equities weighted by a modified market-cap strategy. NETL was launched on Mar 22, 2019 and is managed by NETL.

