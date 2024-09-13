Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the August 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
NBXG stock traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 12.24. 543,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,050. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 13.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.13.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.