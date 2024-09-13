Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the August 15th total of 123,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

NBXG stock traded up 0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 12.24. 543,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,050. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 9.31 and a 1-year high of 13.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 12.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is 12.13.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

About Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBXG. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 26.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

