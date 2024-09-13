Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NMRA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.11.

Shares of NMRA stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. Neumora Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). On average, equities analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, CFO Joshua Pinto sold 31,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $372,742.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 154,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRA. Artal Group S.A. grew its holdings in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,206,000 after buying an additional 371,350 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 190,632 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,354,000. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Neumora Therapeutics by 222.6% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 661,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 456,207 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,715,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

