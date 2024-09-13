New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cibc World Mkts raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.66.

New Gold stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,281,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,715. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.29. New Gold has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after buying an additional 11,186,898 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 57.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,328,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in New Gold by 8.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,499,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613,145 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in New Gold by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

