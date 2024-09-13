Newmont (TSE:NGT) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.43

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$73.43 and last traded at C$73.32, with a volume of 67661 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$71.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGT. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

Get Newmont alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Newmont

Newmont Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20. The stock has a market cap of C$84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$58.09.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. Newmont had a negative return on equity of 8.09% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of C$6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.79 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 6.8487562 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.29%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.