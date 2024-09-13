Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

NXST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.67.

NXST stock opened at $160.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $132.30 and a 1 year high of $187.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.57.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group will post 25.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 6,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $1,061,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,152 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $92,323,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 392.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 450,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,593,000 after buying an additional 358,920 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth $51,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,689,000 after buying an additional 127,783 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

