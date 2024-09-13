Nexum (NEXM) Price Reaches $0.0250

Nexum (NEXM) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $12.06 million and $36,081.39 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nexum

Nexum was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 483,176,857 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.

Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.

[Telegram](https://t.me/nexum%5Fofficial)”

Buying and Selling Nexum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

