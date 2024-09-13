Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 108,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARIS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 3.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 111,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

In related news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,199.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

