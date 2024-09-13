Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nicox Price Performance

NICXF stock remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Nicox has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.44.

Nicox Company Profile

Nicox SA operates as an ophthalmology company in France and internationally. The company develops solutions to maintain vision and improve ocular health. Its lead product candidate is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating bimatoprost eye drop for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial.

