Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nicox S.A. (OTCMKTS:NICXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nicox Price Performance
NICXF stock remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Nicox has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $0.44.
Nicox Company Profile
