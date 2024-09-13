Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Down 54.5% in August

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 15th total of 242,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NPSCY stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,162. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

