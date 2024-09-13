NiSource (NYSE:NI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NiSource from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $32.43.

NI stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. NiSource has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $2,964,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in NiSource by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 62,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 69,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

