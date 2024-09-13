Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Up 159.1% in August

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nitto Denko Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NDEKY traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $41.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,055. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $41.88.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

