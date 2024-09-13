Notcoin Trading 10.6% Higher This Week (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Notcoin has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Notcoin has a total market cap of $814.99 million and $88.64 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00764392 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $76,358,855.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Notcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

