Npeh, Llc Sells 21,155 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $154,008.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $456,167.20.

On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.

NET Power Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NET Power stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

Institutional Trading of NET Power

NET Power ( NYSE:NPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NET Power Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NET Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

About NET Power

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

