Npeh, Llc Sells 21,155 Shares of NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Npeh, Llc sold 21,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $154,008.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,162.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Npeh, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 9th, Npeh, Llc sold 60,022 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $456,167.20.
- On Friday, September 6th, Npeh, Llc sold 66,825 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $526,581.00.
- On Wednesday, September 4th, Npeh, Llc sold 83,325 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $674,932.50.
NET Power Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NET Power stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. NET Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.
Institutional Trading of NET Power
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NPWR. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NET Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NET Power in the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NET Power by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,992,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NET Power from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NET Power from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NET Power
About NET Power
NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NET Power
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.