Nuance Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Albemarle worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,100,000 after buying an additional 35,003 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.10.

Albemarle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $88.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.67. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $71.97 and a 1 year high of $188.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.60.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.33 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

