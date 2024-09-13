Nuance Investments LLC Makes New $45.35 Million Investment in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 376,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,354,000. Rogers accounts for about 1.4% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned 2.02% of Rogers at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROG. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 20.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 34.1% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 39,200.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ROG stock opened at $101.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.39. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $96.41 and a twelve month high of $143.74.

Insider Activity at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 4.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Keith Larabee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.37, for a total value of $74,022.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,568.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rogers

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.