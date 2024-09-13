Nuance Investments LLC Sells 509,523 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509,523 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned 1.07% of Independent Bank worth $22,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 215,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.31. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $244.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.07 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 44.02%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

