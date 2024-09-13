Nuance Investments LLC Sells 560 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Illumina comprises approximately 1.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Illumina worth $40,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 166.7% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 292.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Illumina by 86.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 284 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $126.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $154.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

