Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Deborah Ann Miller Sells 3,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $264,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,936,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $206,340.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 6,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $480,960.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00.

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.86 and a 12-month high of $89.89.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

NUVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

