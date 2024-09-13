Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVL opened at $81.68 on Monday. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $39.86 and a twelve month high of $89.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuvalent will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,482. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $377,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,834 shares of company stock worth $6,818,117. 12.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the second quarter worth $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

