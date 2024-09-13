Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.
Nuvve Trading Up 13.0 %
NVVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 796,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.87. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.
Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 1,240.63% and a negative net margin of 450.35%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvve
About Nuvve
Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvve
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.