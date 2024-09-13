Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

NVVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 796,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,443. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.87. Nuvve has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative return on equity of 1,240.63% and a negative net margin of 450.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVVE Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 3.21% of Nuvve as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

