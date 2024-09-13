Nuvve Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, September 17th (NASDAQ:NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, September 16th.

Shares of NVVE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 796,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,443. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.67. Nuvve has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $18.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 450.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,240.63%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVVE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 3.21% of Nuvve as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

