NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.89.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $225.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.99. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 668.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

