Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0550 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $388.59 million and $11.97 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.63 or 0.04062770 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00041489 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05550203 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $11,433,150.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

