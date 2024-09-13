OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OGC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$4.83.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OceanaGold

OceanaGold Trading Up 8.0 %

OceanaGold stock opened at C$3.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.20. OceanaGold has a 12-month low of C$2.08 and a 12-month high of C$3.84. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.00 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of C$343.70 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that OceanaGold will post 0.5957821 EPS for the current year.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

About OceanaGold

(Get Free Report)

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.