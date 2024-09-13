Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) CEO Sells $51,072.70 in Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $51,072.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,393 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,725.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
OLO Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of OLO stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95.
OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OLO had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $70.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of OLO by 644,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of OLO by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.
