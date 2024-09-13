Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Head to Head Review

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 241.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

91.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 21.83% 4.89% 2.92% Omega Healthcare Investors 33.52% 8.61% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent and Omega Healthcare Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 4 11 0 2.73 Omega Healthcare Investors 0 7 3 1 2.45

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus price target of $41.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus price target of $34.82, suggesting a potential downside of 14.18%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Omega Healthcare Investors”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.68 billion 8.87 $380.17 million $0.98 41.44 Omega Healthcare Investors $977.40 million 10.26 $242.18 million $1.11 36.55

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Omega Healthcare Investors. Omega Healthcare Investors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Omega Healthcare Investors on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Homes 4 Rent



AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country. In recent years, we've been named one of Fortune's 2023 Best Workplaces in Real Estate, a 2023 Great Place to Work, a 2023 Most Loved Workplace, a 2023 Top U.S. Homebuilder by Builder100, and one of America's Most Responsible Companies 2023 and America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2023 by Newsweek and Statista Inc. As of December 31, 2023, we owned nearly 60,000 single-family properties in the Southeast, Midwest, Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States.

About Omega Healthcare Investors



Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

