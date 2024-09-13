OMG Network (OMG) Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $30.53 million and $4.16 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00041288 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.