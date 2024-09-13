OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 423,190 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 401% from the previous session’s volume of 84,474 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $3.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPAL. Scotiabank lowered OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $594.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.39.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in OPAL Fuels by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,674,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 86,531 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

