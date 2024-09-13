Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,454 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $22,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.18.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,161.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock worth $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN opened at $303.39 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $191.82 and a fifty-two week high of $345.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $300.80 and a 200 day moving average of $311.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.