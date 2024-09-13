Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 8,131 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $34,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $365.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $256.01 and a 52 week high of $382.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.09 and a 200 day moving average of $347.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

