Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $14.95 Million Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $14,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in Blackstone by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Blackstone by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $146.56 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $146.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.13. The company has a market cap of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

