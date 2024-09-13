Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $20.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $20,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,646,000 after purchasing an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.36. The company has a market cap of $128.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

