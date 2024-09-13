Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $28.34 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market cap of $254.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

