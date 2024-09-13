Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 51,341 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,341 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $12,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 45,722 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 904,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.27.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $50.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.58. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

